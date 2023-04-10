WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

310 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt

increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical

levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,

Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including

the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding

may occur in poor drainage areas. Rockfalls will be possible on

steep slopes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Additional rainfall amounts between 0.5 to 1 inch Monday

night through Tuesday morning combined with elevated snow

melt will increase runoff and bring the potential for minor

flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

