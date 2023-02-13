WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1214 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...From noon to 7 AM Tuesday, an additional 4 to 7 inches of snow accumulation above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Mountain Road and Peola. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should prepare for winter driving conditions above 4000 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to areas of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Between Noon and 10 PM, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation. Localized winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions at Stevens Pass on US-2. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to areas of blowing snow. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. The latest road _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather