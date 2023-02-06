WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 352 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Additional snow accumulation is no longer expected today for the northeast Blue Mountains of Washington. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches possible above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Stevens Pass, Stehekin, and Holden Village. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Motorists should anticipate winter driving conditions at Stevens Pass Tuesday and Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow during the day Tuesday will be wet and heavy with temperatures in the 30s. Accumulation rates will increase Tuesday night with snow accumulating up to an inch per hour. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check pass conditions before you leave and carry winter driving supplies like blankets, a shovel, water, food, and a cell phone charger. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather