WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 818 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Western Skagit County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather