WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 331 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 15 to 21 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves are expected this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____