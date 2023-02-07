WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 519 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant accumulations are expected to be at elevations above 3,500 feet, except for under a possible Puget Sound Convergence Zone this evening and tonight. Slow down and use caution while traveling. * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant snow amounts are likely to be above 4,000 feet. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather