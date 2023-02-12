WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 841 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches possible, highest in Western Kittitas County near the crest-line. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is likely with gusts to 40 mph possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with localized areas above 5000 feet reaching 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather