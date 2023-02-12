WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

234 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From this evening through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is likely with gusts to 40

mph possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

with localized areas above 5000 feet reaching 12 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather