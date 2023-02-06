WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

929 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

