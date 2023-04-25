WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

212 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

