WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 38 48 / 30 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 37 45 / 30 30 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 40 47 / 20 30 10

Everett 49 38 46 / 20 30 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 37 48 / 40 30

Tacoma 50 36 47 / 30 20

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 39 48 / 30 30 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 38 46 / 50 30 10

Enumclaw 48 35 46 / 40 30

North Bend 50 37 47 / 40 30 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 39 45 / 40 30 10

Sumas 47 38 44 / 40 30 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 41 45 / 30 30 10

Mount Vernon 49 40 46 / 30 30 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

early morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 40 46 / 30 20 10

Eastsound 47 41 44 / 30 30 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 47 / 30 30 10

Port Townsend 47 39 45 / 20 30 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, south wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part,

southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain at times after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 34 47 / 30 30

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 35 48 / 20 30

Olympia 50 34 48 / 30 30

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 47 / 30 20 10

Sequim 48 34 46 / 30 30 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 39 44 / 50 40 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 48 / 30 30 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 40 47 / 50 40 10

Olympics-

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the day. A

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 23 30 / 40 30 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. No

snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 25 32 / 50 30 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

400 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 26 33 / 70 30

Stevens Pass 33 26 31 / 70 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

