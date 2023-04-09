WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

305 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters

of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

light after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

305 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to two inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

305 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch

to one inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around

three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

305 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet, increasing to 8000 feet this

afternoon. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet, decreasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow level 4000 feet,

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly

in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

