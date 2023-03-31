WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

_____

905 FPUS56 KPQR 312117

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

217 PM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/pqr and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

and Sunday.

WAZ021-011100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

217 PM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s. West wind 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ020-011100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

217 PM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

snow and rain showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy frost after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ040-011100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

217 PM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

and snow showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy frost

after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ019-011100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

217 PM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain this evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Blowing snow this evening, then patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Blustery. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather