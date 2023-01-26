WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

227 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

227 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind, becoming west

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly after midnight.

Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. North wind 5 to 10

mph, becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then clearing. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

227 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain increasing overnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely. Highs around

45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then clearing. Colder. Snow level 500 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

227 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain later in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 35 to 40. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

227 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow increasing overnight. Snow

level 5000 feet, decreasing to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1

to 4 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers likely. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. West wind 10

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall of a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet, lowering to

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet, lowering to the

surface in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy and cold. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers.

