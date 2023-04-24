WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

810 FPUS56 KPDT 241058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow showers likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ522-242300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-242300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the lower to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

