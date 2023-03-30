WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 _____ 092 FPUS56 KPDT 301058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 WAZ026-302300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-302300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. $$ WAZ028-302300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ029-302300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ030-302300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ522-302300- Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest- Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 24. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ523-302300- Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2000 feet, rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s. $$ WAZ521-302300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather