WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

878 FPUS56 KPDT 031158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

WAZ026-040000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-040000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ028-040000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ029-040000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ030-040000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 27. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 24. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520-040000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s

valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 17 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to

5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

$$

WAZ521-040000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

