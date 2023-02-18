WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 20s. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

9 to 14. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows 11 to 16. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 12.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 8 to 12.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy

blowing mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and mountain snow. Blowing

mountain snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 19 to

25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Highs

14 to 20. Wind chill readings 8 below to 7 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above

zero.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in

the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Blowing mountain snow. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

likely. Areas of blowing mountain snow. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and mountain snow. Blowing

mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs 17 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 8 above zero. Highs

12 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 20s. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain

snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 14.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 25.

Lows 6 to 14. Wind chill readings 6 below to 9 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

