WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft at 14

10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM PST Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 feet, increasing to 9 to 11 feet

tonight. Bar conditions moderate, becoming rough tonight.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 430 AM early this

morning and 430 PM this afternoon. The afternoon ebb will be

strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather