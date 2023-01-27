WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather