WA Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A few p.m. showers;52;41;S;10;66%;96%;2 Bellingham;A few p.m. showers;51;43;S;12;63%;97%;2 Bremerton;Showers around;51;41;SSW;10;78%;97%;2 Chehalis;Showers around;49;41;SSW;11;77%;95%;2 Deer Park;Cool with some sun;51;35;S;10;52%;81%;5 Eastsound;Showers around;52;43;S;17;67%;95%;2 Ellensburg;Partial sunshine;51;37;WSW;9;46%;72%;5 Ephrata;Partly sunny;55;37;S;9;41%;31%;4 Everett;A few p.m. showers;52;41;S;11;65%;96%;2 Fort Lewis;Showers around;51;39;SSW;10;68%;97%;2 Friday Harbor;A few p.m. showers;51;41;S;17;69%;90%;2 Hoquiam;Breezy, p.m. rain;50;45;W;15;82%;92%;2 Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;49;43;SSW;10;80%;96%;2 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;56;40;S;9;43%;30%;6 Olympia;Showers around;48;39;SSW;11;76%;90%;2 Omak;Periods of sun;56;37;SSE;10;43%;68%;4 Pasco;Sun and some clouds;60;45;SSE;10;41%;65%;6 Port Angeles;Showers around;50;41;SW;6;70%;87%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;SSE;8;51%;91%;6 Puyallup;Showers around;55;42;SW;7;63%;95%;2 Quillayute;Chilly, p.m. rain;46;40;SW;14;89%;99%;2 Renton;Showers around;53;43;SSW;8;62%;97%;2 Seattle;Showers around;51;43;SSW;9;65%;97%;2 Seattle Boeing;A few p.m. showers;52;42;SSW;9;65%;97%;2 Shelton;Showers around;46;41;SW;7;83%;96%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny, cool;51;37;S;9;48%;72%;6 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, chilly;49;34;SSW;11;52%;81%;6 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, cool;51;37;S;9;48%;72%;6 Stampede Pass;P.M. snow showers;38;28;W;5;63%;99%;2 Tacoma;Showers around;51;41;SW;9;68%;94%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;50;42;SW;8;69%;94%;2 Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;51;45;SW;8;71%;96%;4 Walla Walla;Cool with some sun;55;43;S;9;42%;91%;6 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;52;36;S;9;45%;67%;4 Whidbey Island;Very windy;52;43;S;26;66%;88%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny;53;36;S;8;46%;55%;5