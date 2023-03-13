WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in places;52;35;NNE;7;67%;88%;3 Bellingham;A shower in places;50;36;ENE;9;68%;80%;2 Bremerton;Clearing, a shower;52;33;NNE;7;68%;88%;3 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;34;WNW;6;68%;82%;3 Deer Park;Cloudy;46;27;NNE;7;60%;49%;1 Eastsound;A shower in spots;48;38;NNW;10;72%;88%;2 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;49;30;NNW;8;53%;17%;3 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;30;NNW;6;53%;6%;3 Everett;Clearing, a shower;52;35;NW;7;68%;85%;2 Fort Lewis;Clearing, a shower;52;33;NW;6;67%;89%;3 Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;48;38;WNW;8;70%;90%;2 Hoquiam;A stray shower;51;38;W;8;76%;91%;3 Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;53;36;W;6;67%;86%;4 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;51;29;N;7;55%;3%;3 Olympia;Clearing, a shower;52;33;WNW;6;70%;73%;4 Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;28;N;6;56%;15%;2 Pasco;Cooler;53;32;NNW;8;56%;85%;3 Port Angeles;A shower in spots;47;35;W;5;69%;97%;2 Pullman;Cloudy;45;31;E;8;60%;82%;2 Puyallup;A shower or two;54;36;NNW;6;67%;96%;4 Quillayute;A shower or two;47;33;S;7;85%;98%;2 Renton;A shower in spots;53;36;NW;6;63%;89%;2 Seattle;A stray shower;51;37;N;6;65%;88%;2 Seattle Boeing;A stray shower;52;36;ENE;5;66%;89%;3 Shelton;Clearing, a shower;50;31;W;5;72%;80%;4 Spokane;Cloudy;48;32;NE;7;56%;62%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;45;28;NNE;8;63%;45%;2 Spokane Felts;Cloudy;48;32;NE;7;56%;62%;2 Stampede Pass;Cloudy and chilly;34;24;SSE;7;63%;81%;2 Tacoma;Clearing, a shower;51;35;NNW;6;69%;75%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Clearing, a shower;50;37;NNW;6;68%;88%;4 Vancouver;Rather cloudy, cool;53;37;WNW;8;64%;86%;3 Walla Walla;Cooler;49;36;SSE;8;60%;69%;3 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;46;32;NNW;6;58%;15%;3 Whidbey Island;A stray shower;51;39;WNW;13;68%;82%;3 Yakima;Decreasing clouds;49;27;N;6;53%;15%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather