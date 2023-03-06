WA Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly cloudy;52;28;E;6;63%;44%;3 Bellingham;Mainly cloudy;52;29;SE;6;63%;44%;2 Bremerton;Mainly cloudy;50;29;NNW;6;70%;44%;1 Chehalis;Becoming cloudy;49;28;SSE;7;76%;66%;2 Deer Park;Inc. clouds;42;20;NE;6;66%;10%;2 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;48;36;SE;7;67%;44%;2 Ellensburg;Cloudy and chilly;44;24;N;7;61%;29%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;47;26;NNE;8;60%;12%;1 Everett;Decreasing clouds;52;28;E;6;65%;44%;2 Fort Lewis;Turning cloudy;49;25;SSE;6;66%;66%;2 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;36;NW;7;67%;44%;1 Hoquiam;Showers around;47;35;E;7;82%;76%;1 Kelso-Longview;An afternoon shower;51;33;ENE;7;69%;64%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;25;NE;7;60%;8%;1 Olympia;An afternoon shower;49;25;SSW;6;74%;73%;1 Omak;Cloudy and chilly;43;25;N;6;63%;20%;1 Pasco;Cloudy and cool;51;25;NNE;7;56%;14%;2 Port Angeles;A p.m. shower or two;47;30;SW;5;69%;87%;1 Pullman;Clouds and sun;41;24;ESE;8;62%;29%;4 Puyallup;Mainly cloudy;52;27;SE;5;67%;44%;2 Quillayute;Afternoon rain;47;32;ESE;6;84%;94%;1 Renton;An afternoon shower;50;30;SE;6;62%;55%;2 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;32;ESE;6;63%;44%;1 Seattle Boeing;An afternoon shower;50;31;ESE;5;64%;55%;2 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;47;27;NNW;5;80%;66%;1 Spokane;Partly sunny;44;19;ENE;5;64%;9%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Variable clouds;40;19;NE;6;70%;8%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;44;19;ENE;5;64%;9%;2 Stampede Pass;Snow showers;32;19;ESE;8;74%;70%;2 Tacoma;Partly sunny;49;29;SE;6;69%;66%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;31;SE;6;69%;66%;2 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;48;33;NE;7;72%;77%;1 Walla Walla;Sun and clouds;45;28;SE;6;55%;30%;3 Wenatchee;A little a.m. snow;41;26;NNW;5;69%;71%;1 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;33;SW;10;59%;44%;2 Yakima;Cloudy and chilly;46;23;N;5;63%;29%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather