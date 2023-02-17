Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower or two;44;36;S;6;88%;87%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy and chilly;44;39;ESE;7;90%;44%;1

Bremerton;An afternoon shower;48;38;NNE;7;86%;55%;1

Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;46;36;SSE;6;93%;57%;1

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;42;23;N;6;71%;34%;1

Eastsound;Cloudy;47;39;NNE;7;85%;44%;1

Ellensburg;Windy;47;36;WNW;20;61%;44%;1

Ephrata;Clouds and sunshine;48;28;W;6;61%;6%;2

Everett;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;ENE;7;91%;86%;1

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;46;36;NE;7;83%;55%;1

Friday Harbor;A morning shower;46;39;NNW;6;84%;68%;1

Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;41;E;11;90%;36%;1

Kelso-Longview;An afternoon shower;45;36;S;7;89%;56%;1

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;51;28;SW;7;61%;2%;2

Olympia;Cloudy with a shower;46;35;NNW;9;87%;55%;1

Omak;Clouds and sun;42;24;NNW;5;66%;13%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny;55;33;S;10;56%;12%;1

Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;49;35;SSE;6;78%;82%;1

Pullman;A bit of snow;39;30;WNW;14;74%;85%;1

Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;48;38;NE;6;86%;60%;1

Quillayute;Showers around;46;37;ENE;6;93%;71%;1

Renton;Cloudy with a shower;47;39;NE;7;81%;55%;1

Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;46;40;NNE;7;81%;55%;1

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with a shower;47;39;NNE;7;82%;55%;1

Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;48;38;NE;8;88%;84%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;45;28;S;8;66%;33%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;27;WSW;9;70%;31%;1

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;45;28;S;8;66%;33%;1

Stampede Pass;A little snow;32;28;WNW;8;84%;91%;1

Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;46;38;NE;7;86%;54%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;46;39;NE;8;86%;54%;1

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;34;SSW;5;83%;44%;1

Walla Walla;Breezy;46;34;SSE;14;62%;41%;1

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;46;32;WNW;8;61%;22%;2

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;46;39;ENE;10;86%;87%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny;52;28;NNW;6;56%;24%;1

