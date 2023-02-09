WA Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower or two;50;39;SE;11;80%;88%;1 Bellingham;A stray shower;49;39;SSW;13;83%;87%;1 Bremerton;A shower in places;53;35;S;9;79%;55%;1 Chehalis;A couple of showers;51;33;W;8;80%;84%;2 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;43;26;SW;6;73%;10%;1 Eastsound;Breezy in the a.m.;51;39;WSW;11;78%;44%;1 Ellensburg;Cloudy;52;26;NW;8;59%;70%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;46;28;NNW;5;71%;6%;1 Everett;A stray shower;51;37;SE;11;78%;66%;1 Fort Lewis;A shower in spots;51;32;SW;9;76%;60%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;38;WSW;8;78%;44%;1 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;53;37;WNW;10;75%;88%;1 Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;53;34;NW;7;77%;86%;1 Moses Lake;Cloudy;49;28;N;5;71%;2%;1 Olympia;A shower in places;51;31;WSW;10;80%;67%;1 Omak;Cloudy;40;24;WNW;6;73%;13%;1 Pasco;Cloudy with a shower;55;26;WSW;7;63%;41%;1 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;50;36;W;7;76%;89%;1 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;28;SE;9;62%;10%;1 Puyallup;A shower in places;53;32;SSW;9;78%;54%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;48;37;NW;7;86%;90%;1 Renton;A shower in spots;53;35;S;8;74%;57%;1 Seattle;A shower in places;52;37;S;9;74%;55%;1 Seattle Boeing;A brief shower;53;35;S;8;76%;57%;1 Shelton;A shower in spots;50;31;W;10;84%;70%;1 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;47;29;SSW;7;66%;9%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;44;25;SW;8;71%;6%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;47;29;SSW;7;66%;9%;1 Stampede Pass;A little snow;36;25;WNW;7;74%;88%;1 Tacoma;A shower in places;51;34;SSW;10;81%;66%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;50;35;SSW;10;80%;58%;1 Vancouver;A couple of showers;52;32;NW;5;78%;87%;1 Walla Walla;Turning cloudy;51;29;SSW;8;58%;5%;1 Wenatchee;Cloudy;43;27;NW;6;72%;16%;1 Whidbey Island;A shower in places;50;41;SW;13;78%;55%;1 Yakima;Cloudy;52;23;NNW;5;62%;68%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather