WA Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny, cold;39;17;ESE;6;42%;2%;2

Bellingham;Colder in the p.m.;36;24;ENE;13;36%;2%;2

Bremerton;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;24;NE;8;47%;2%;2

Chehalis;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;18;SE;6;59%;0%;2

Deer Park;Frigid with sunshine;19;0;ENE;8;48%;0%;2

Eastsound;Colder;34;27;ENE;11;45%;2%;2

Ellensburg;Sunny, but cold;28;7;WNW;7;36%;0%;2

Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;NNW;8;34%;0%;2

Everett;Mostly sunny, cold;39;19;SE;6;48%;2%;2

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;19;NNE;9;44%;3%;2

Friday Harbor;Plenty of sunshine;37;28;ENE;11;43%;2%;2

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;25;E;12;42%;2%;2

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;17;SE;4;54%;2%;2

Moses Lake;Sunny, but chilly;30;14;NE;9;32%;0%;2

Olympia;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;17;NNE;9;45%;2%;2

Omak;Breezy in the a.m.;21;7;N;11;48%;0%;2

Pasco;Sunny, but colder;32;10;N;10;29%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Plenty of sun;37;24;SE;7;51%;2%;2

Pullman;Sunny, but frigid;18;5;ESE;7;48%;0%;2

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;21;ESE;8;46%;1%;2

Quillayute;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;22;E;8;45%;2%;2

Renton;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;23;ESE;7;47%;3%;2

Seattle;Mostly sunny, cold;39;24;E;6;49%;2%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, cold;39;23;E;5;50%;3%;2

Shelton;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;20;NE;10;45%;2%;2

Spokane;Sunny, but very cold;20;4;E;6;45%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny, but very cold;18;3;NE;10;50%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Sunny, but very cold;20;4;E;6;45%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, colder;19;10;ESE;5;48%;0%;2

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;22;ENE;10;49%;3%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;26;NE;10;45%;3%;2

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, colder;38;23;ENE;8;37%;2%;2

Walla Walla;Very cold;28;12;SSE;5;40%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Sunny, but cold;24;9;WNW;5;48%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Chilly with sunshine;40;25;SE;8;43%;2%;2

Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;NNW;7;30%;0%;2

