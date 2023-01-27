WA Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;48;21;ENE;7;64%;85%;1 Bellingham;Very windy;46;26;NNE;16;53%;85%;2 Bremerton;Rainy times;46;31;NE;8;77%;93%;1 Chehalis;A couple of showers;45;24;NW;6;84%;84%;1 Deer Park;Breezy and colder;31;6;NNE;15;54%;25%;2 Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;45;29;NNE;9;56%;81%;2 Ellensburg;Colder with a shower;37;15;WNW;10;58%;81%;1 Ephrata;Showers around;37;19;NNE;18;50%;61%;1 Everett;A couple of showers;49;21;ENE;6;68%;85%;1 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;43;26;NE;6;79%;89%;0 Friday Harbor;Clearing, a shower;46;28;NE;8;54%;81%;2 Hoquiam;A passing shower;46;29;ENE;7;81%;85%;0 Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;45;27;WNW;5;86%;95%;1 Moses Lake;A snow shower;38;19;NE;16;50%;55%;1 Olympia;A couple of showers;43;24;NNE;6;82%;88%;1 Omak;Partly sunny, colder;32;14;N;7;58%;31%;1 Pasco;Showers around;42;15;NNE;10;61%;61%;1 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;47;27;NE;6;62%;85%;1 Pullman;A bit of a.m. snow;30;5;ENE;13;77%;80%;1 Puyallup;A couple of showers;45;27;NE;6;82%;89%;0 Quillayute;Clearing, a shower;47;26;ENE;6;64%;83%;1 Renton;A couple of showers;44;29;NE;7;79%;89%;1 Seattle;A couple of showers;45;29;NNE;7;75%;88%;1 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;45;29;NE;6;77%;91%;1 Shelton;A couple of showers;45;26;NE;7;76%;89%;1 Spokane;Colder;33;9;NNE;8;50%;26%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy and colder;30;7;NNE;16;67%;25%;2 Spokane Felts;Colder;33;9;NNE;8;50%;26%;2 Stampede Pass;A little snow;35;15;E;4;64%;92%;1 Tacoma;A couple of showers;43;29;NE;7;82%;88%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;43;31;NE;8;78%;88%;1 Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;44;29;NE;7;81%;93%;1 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;38;14;ENE;7;76%;85%;1 Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;14;NW;5;61%;30%;1 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;48;25;NNE;9;57%;85%;2 Yakima;A couple of showers;39;19;N;7;60%;92%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather