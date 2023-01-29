Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;33;NE;2;63%

Bellingham;Clear;34;NE;22;41%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;31;N;2;80%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;35;ENE;2;63%

Deer Park;Clear;13;NE;4;54%

Eastsound;Clear;36;NNE;14;47%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;26;SE;9;46%

Ephrata;Clear;23;NE;10;48%

Everett;Clear;30;NNE;2;83%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;37;N;8;45%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;35;NNE;13;41%

Hoquiam;Clear;39;E;10;64%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;Calm;0;95%

Moses Lake;Clear;23;NE;9;41%

Olympia;Clear;36;NNE;10;67%

Omak;Clear;28;N;15;50%

Pasco;Clear;27;NNE;15;50%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;38;E;10;46%

Pullman;Clear;15;NNE;8;64%

Puyallup;Clear;37;NE;3;54%

Quillayute;Clear;36;ENE;15;50%

Renton;Clear;34;ESE;3;85%

Seattle;Clear;35;NE;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;34;Calm;0;85%

Shelton;Clear;37;ENE;7;66%

Spokane;Clear;18;NE;9;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;13;NNE;12;36%

Spokane Felts;Clear;18;NE;9;47%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;17;Calm;3;80%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;37;NE;4;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;39;NE;8;48%

Vancouver;Clear;39;ENE;10;46%

Walla Walla;Clear;24;NE;14;59%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;26;E;7;57%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;35;NNW;9;58%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;28;N;7;40%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

