US Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;29;51;33;Afternoon rain;NW;6;63%;98%;2 Albuquerque, NM;50;30;49;27;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;31%;0%;7 Anchorage, AK;30;25;40;28;Cloudy, not as cold;ENE;4;68%;54%;1 Asheville, NC;75;53;72;44;A morning shower;NW;11;64%;42%;6 Atlanta, GA;69;61;79;49;A morning t-storm;NNW;9;66%;56%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;64;40;52;41;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;77%;94%;2 Austin, TX;82;56;79;60;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;7;58%;66%;4 Baltimore, MD;66;39;58;40;Rain at times;NNW;7;64%;91%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;86;70;82;67;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;74%;97%;4 Billings, MT;31;20;36;15;Clearing and cold;SSW;7;71%;12%;4 Birmingham, AL;75;62;77;52;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;62%;14%;7 Bismarck, ND;29;14;24;10;Cold with flurries;E;9;79%;88%;1 Boise, ID;42;24;47;35;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;10;56%;63%;5 Boston, MA;55;37;54;38;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;7;45%;96%;5 Bridgeport, CT;61;36;52;38;Afternoon rain;N;7;56%;95%;4 Buffalo, NY;45;35;41;31;Snow and rain;N;10;79%;98%;1 Burlington, VT;44;32;44;30;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;61%;43%;2 Caribou, ME;31;26;39;25;Cloudy, not as cold;NW;5;70%;44%;1 Casper, WY;33;11;29;17;Cold with flurries;SW;9;71%;65%;1 Charleston, SC;79;64;77;63;A strong t-storm;W;10;77%;66%;2 Charleston, WV;68;43;62;37;Showers around;NNW;8;68%;67%;2 Charlotte, NC;67;61;79;52;Showers around;NNW;9;68%;61%;4 Cheyenne, WY;36;17;30;9;Snow showers, cold;WNW;16;54%;84%;2 Chicago, IL;43;34;42;32;Breezy and chilly;N;17;69%;4%;2 Cleveland, OH;53;42;44;35;Rain tapering off;N;12;77%;98%;1 Columbia, SC;67;63;81;55;A shower and t-storm;WNW;11;72%;88%;2 Columbus, OH;61;44;51;32;A little a.m. rain;N;9;82%;65%;2 Concord, NH;50;28;55;35;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;47%;97%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;45;70;50;Increasing clouds;NNE;9;48%;89%;7 Denver, CO;43;21;38;18;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;11;50%;55%;3 Des Moines, IA;42;26;47;29;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;25%;4 Detroit, MI;56;37;45;29;Snow and rain;N;11;74%;76%;1 Dodge City, KS;52;24;50;24;Rather cloudy;N;15;62%;55%;3 Duluth, MN;42;15;38;18;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;65%;42%;1 El Paso, TX;71;44;73;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;13%;0%;8 Fairbanks, AK;33;25;38;20;A little snow;WSW;5;61%;96%;1 Fargo, ND;27;10;19;2;Afternoon flurries;NNW;10;85%;58%;1 Grand Junction, CO;39;24;42;20;Cold, a p.m. shower;SE;8;34%;40%;6 Grand Rapids, MI;50;31;44;26;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;72%;13%;2 Hartford, CT;62;33;55;38;Afternoon rain;WNW;6;50%;93%;5 Helena, MT;33;21;40;21;Cold;S;7;54%;14%;5 Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;69;Showers around;SE;8;65%;67%;10 Houston, TX;78;66;81;64;Clearing, a shower;ESE;8;77%;95%;3 Indianapolis, IN;62;41;47;30;Cloudy and cooler;N;10;82%;10%;1 Jackson, MS;83;59;79;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;65%;28%;6 Jacksonville, FL;88;66;90;67;Clouds and sun, warm;W;11;63%;28%;8 Juneau, AK;44;23;49;26;Sunshine;NE;7;52%;0%;3 Kansas City, MO;45;28;53;36;Low clouds;NNE;6;55%;66%;3 Knoxville, TN;78;54;72;44;Partly sunny;NNW;10;64%;27%;7 Las Vegas, NV;60;38;59;43;Sunshine, but cold;NNW;10;16%;0%;7 Lexington, KY;69;47;58;36;Cooler;NW;10;74%;14%;3 Little Rock, AR;79;47;66;46;Not as warm;ENE;8;52%;56%;7 Long Beach, CA;69;47;74;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;27%;0%;7 Los Angeles, CA;67;44;71;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;27%;1%;7 Louisville, KY;68;48;56;37;Cooler;NNW;10;73%;27%;2 Madison, WI;42;26;41;23;Partly sunny;SSE;7;75%;3%;3 Memphis, TN;80;50;65;47;Cooler but pleasant;NE;10;58%;8%;7 Miami, FL;83;74;86;71;Partly sunny;SE;11;68%;5%;9 Milwaukee, WI;42;32;41;24;Chilly with some sun;NNE;12;67%;3%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;24;41;21;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;57%;2%;2 Mobile, AL;76;70;77;65;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;82%;99%;2 Montgomery, AL;75;65;76;56;A morning t-storm;NNE;6;69%;92%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;18;14;23;12;Very windy;W;31;58%;27%;1 Nashville, TN;79;51;66;42;Not as warm;N;9;57%;11%;7 New Orleans, LA;85;72;79;69;A t-storm in spots;S;7;81%;98%;2 New York, NY;62;42;56;39;Rain and drizzle;N;8;49%;91%;5 Newark, NJ;63;39;54;39;Rain and drizzle;N;7;54%;96%;5 Norfolk, VA;70;48;71;48;Rainy times;NNW;9;76%;92%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;60;36;60;38;Turning cloudy;NE;10;52%;6%;6 Olympia, WA;47;27;56;35;Milder;NE;8;63%;34%;3 Omaha, NE;44;20;44;25;Sun and some clouds;N;7;61%;27%;5 Orlando, FL;92;70;93;69;Hot;WNW;10;53%;11%;8 Philadelphia, PA;64;38;58;40;Rain and drizzle;N;7;60%;94%;2 Phoenix, AZ;69;47;73;49;Sunshine and cool;NE;6;18%;0%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;61;40;52;33;Rain ending, cooler;NNW;7;71%;89%;1 Portland, ME;48;33;48;37;Mostly sunny;NW;9;57%;82%;5 Portland, OR;49;34;56;43;Cloudy;ESE;10;62%;74%;2 Providence, RI;60;34;57;37;Showers around;SW;7;45%;97%;5 Raleigh, NC;65;57;77;51;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;79%;76%;3 Reno, NV;38;19;46;34;Turning cloudy, cold;SSW;9;37%;27%;5 Richmond, VA;73;49;66;44;A couple of showers;NNW;7;74%;85%;3 Roswell, NM;69;39;69;33;Mostly sunny;N;9;16%;0%;8 Sacramento, CA;60;32;61;46;Increasing clouds;S;6;48%;61%;5 Salt Lake City, UT;36;28;42;26;Turning sunny, cold;ESE;9;55%;17%;5 San Antonio, TX;87;61;81;64;Not as warm;ENE;10;64%;75%;2 San Diego, CA;59;45;70;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;41%;0%;7 San Francisco, CA;56;42;56;48;Inc. clouds;S;9;63%;91%;6 Savannah, GA;84;66;85;64;A strong t-storm;WSW;12;71%;90%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;56;42;Mostly sunny, milder;ENE;10;52%;20%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;33;15;36;15;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;1%;4 Spokane, WA;46;29;51;28;Partly sunny;E;5;45%;28%;3 Springfield, IL;67;34;52;33;Cooler;NE;11;66%;9%;2 St. Louis, MO;70;38;53;38;Cooler;ENE;10;68%;9%;3 Tampa, FL;86;70;88;69;Very warm and humid;W;9;66%;6%;9 Toledo, OH;55;38;46;28;Snow and rain;N;9;76%;76%;1 Tucson, AZ;68;44;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;17%;0%;8 Tulsa, OK;60;37;58;41;Turning cloudy;NNE;8;54%;5%;6 Vero Beach, FL;87;66;88;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;64%;17%;9 Washington, DC;69;41;59;41;A couple of showers;NNW;8;70%;85%;1 Wichita, KS;52;30;54;31;Rather cloudy;NNE;8;55%;64%;3 Wilmington, DE;64;38;59;41;Showers;N;8;68%;95%;2