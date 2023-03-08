US Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;38;28;41;24;Areas of low clouds;NNW;10;62%;20%;1 Albuquerque, NM;70;39;60;38;Variable clouds;NE;8;21%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;35;32;33;28;Plenty of sun;N;5;62%;7%;2 Asheville, NC;61;34;61;44;Cloudy;SE;7;41%;72%;3 Atlanta, GA;65;51;61;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;7;49%;100%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;48;32;49;34;Breezy with sunshine;N;14;57%;0%;4 Austin, TX;82;65;84;61;Showers around;SSE;8;62%;96%;3 Baltimore, MD;52;32;53;33;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;48%;1%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;87;68;86;68;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;59%;32%;6 Billings, MT;26;17;25;18;Cold, morning snow;E;8;72%;89%;1 Birmingham, AL;70;54;59;56;Cooler with rain;SSE;10;64%;99%;1 Bismarck, ND;19;11;23;14;A little snow;NNE;15;88%;99%;1 Boise, ID;42;25;46;36;Afternoon rain;ESE;12;52%;98%;3 Boston, MA;46;33;44;30;An afternoon shower;NW;11;57%;45%;1 Bridgeport, CT;43;31;48;28;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;48%;2%;4 Buffalo, NY;37;27;36;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;72%;3%;1 Burlington, VT;32;27;34;26;A little a.m. snow;NW;10;75%;71%;1 Caribou, ME;43;31;41;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;60%;21%;1 Casper, WY;29;15;31;22;Cold, morning snow;SSW;14;65%;75%;3 Charleston, SC;66;49;65;54;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;48%;55%;6 Charleston, WV;50;25;56;42;Partly sunny;E;6;52%;76%;5 Charlotte, NC;64;39;65;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;38%;76%;5 Cheyenne, WY;30;20;40;21;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;22;38%;80%;4 Chicago, IL;43;34;41;32;Bit of rain, snow;E;16;65%;99%;1 Cleveland, OH;37;31;37;33;Partly sunny;E;10;73%;55%;4 Columbia, SC;67;43;65;53;Cloudy;WSW;5;35%;73%;3 Columbus, OH;48;26;51;37;Partly sunny;E;8;58%;74%;4 Concord, NH;43;26;42;20;Cloudy;NW;11;63%;16%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;55;71;47;A shower and t-storm;N;7;77%;98%;1 Denver, CO;44;24;51;23;Windy and warmer;SSE;13;31%;5%;4 Des Moines, IA;38;33;36;26;Snow and rain, cold;NW;11;90%;99%;1 Detroit, MI;44;28;41;31;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;9;66%;69%;4 Dodge City, KS;45;34;54;24;A little a.m. rain;N;15;63%;55%;4 Duluth, MN;34;30;34;26;Cloudy and windy;ENE;20;82%;92%;1 El Paso, TX;80;55;76;48;Some sun;W;9;15%;0%;6 Fairbanks, AK;34;30;31;13;A flurry or two;NNW;7;65%;50%;1 Fargo, ND;23;21;32;22;A little snow;ENE;12;87%;99%;1 Grand Junction, CO;52;30;50;33;Periods of sun;SE;7;33%;5%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;45;30;43;30;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;59%;97%;2 Hartford, CT;47;33;47;27;Breezy;NNW;14;49%;3%;2 Helena, MT;27;12;33;26;A little a.m. snow;SSE;8;57%;74%;4 Honolulu, HI;82;70;80;66;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;48%;30%;5 Houston, TX;83;69;86;67;Very warm;SSE;9;61%;13%;5 Indianapolis, IN;50;32;51;37;Cloudy;ESE;11;55%;94%;2 Jackson, MS;82;61;83;60;A little a.m. rain;SSW;9;66%;84%;3 Jacksonville, FL;69;56;73;59;Inc. clouds;ESE;10;59%;38%;6 Juneau, AK;25;10;28;16;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;1;66%;87%;1 Kansas City, MO;45;38;42;31;Periods of rain;NW;7;90%;98%;1 Knoxville, TN;56;35;61;49;Cloudy;SW;6;55%;79%;2 Las Vegas, NV;66;43;66;55;Sunshine and cool;SSE;7;19%;1%;5 Lexington, KY;46;31;56;45;Cloudy and milder;ESE;10;50%;92%;2 Little Rock, AR;54;47;59;45;Rain and a t-storm;NW;6;90%;99%;1 Long Beach, CA;62;49;67;53;Partial sunshine;WSW;6;53%;60%;5 Los Angeles, CA;61;47;67;52;Sun and some clouds;ESE;5;48%;71%;5 Louisville, KY;50;34;57;41;Cloudy;ESE;10;52%;94%;2 Madison, WI;46;34;39;30;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;15;65%;99%;1 Memphis, TN;51;50;60;46;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;9;87%;99%;1 Miami, FL;85;71;78;68;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;63%;4%;7 Milwaukee, WI;44;34;39;32;Afternoon flurries;ENE;16;63%;100%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;30;35;26;A little snow;NE;13;80%;100%;1 Mobile, AL;78;68;78;68;A shower and t-storm;SSE;10;73%;91%;2 Montgomery, AL;76;54;66;59;Afternoon rain;SSE;9;53%;96%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;22;10;17;8;Very windy, cloudy;NNW;28;83%;32%;1 Nashville, TN;58;42;61;47;A touch of rain;S;8;63%;97%;1 New Orleans, LA;85;69;84;69;A stray shower;S;7;63%;55%;6 New York, NY;47;33;50;34;Breezy with sunshine;N;15;46%;1%;4 Newark, NJ;46;31;50;31;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;45%;2%;4 Norfolk, VA;51;39;53;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;54%;0%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;54;50;62;35;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;81%;75%;2 Olympia, WA;46;33;47;36;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;73%;95%;1 Omaha, NE;39;32;37;28;Snow and rain, cold;NW;9;90%;99%;1 Orlando, FL;84;61;81;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;50%;7%;7 Philadelphia, PA;49;31;50;31;Breezy with sunshine;N;15;50%;1%;4 Phoenix, AZ;75;47;76;51;Decreasing clouds;NNE;5;24%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;46;24;50;34;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;55%;4 Portland, ME;46;32;42;28;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;68%;32%;2 Portland, OR;46;39;46;40;An afternoon shower;ESE;13;73%;97%;1 Providence, RI;47;31;46;27;Cloudy;NNW;12;54%;6%;1 Raleigh, NC;60;36;61;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;42%;25%;5 Reno, NV;38;21;46;40;Rain and drizzle;SW;10;55%;100%;2 Richmond, VA;54;32;55;37;Partly sunny;ENE;7;48%;25%;5 Roswell, NM;76;45;76;42;Periods of sun;NW;7;26%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;57;38;53;51;P.M. rain, windy;SSE;13;70%;100%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;41;23;46;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;49%;56%;3 San Antonio, TX;87;68;88;65;Warm with clearing;SSE;9;59%;74%;5 San Diego, CA;59;46;63;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;1%;6 San Francisco, CA;54;42;53;51;Rain;S;16;79%;100%;1 Savannah, GA;69;50;64;57;Cloudy;E;9;53%;69%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;35;50;38;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;11;54%;73%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;32;29;34;24;Wet snow;N;12;86%;100%;1 Spokane, WA;46;29;44;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;61%;73%;1 Springfield, IL;49;37;41;32;A little p.m. rain;W;13;76%;91%;1 St. Louis, MO;45;40;46;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;9;73%;87%;1 Tampa, FL;88;64;85;63;Very warm;ESE;7;50%;4%;7 Toledo, OH;45;29;40;32;Partly sunny;E;9;67%;81%;4 Tucson, AZ;78;48;78;49;Partly sunny;E;7;19%;0%;6 Tulsa, OK;56;50;61;37;A shower and t-storm;N;7;84%;89%;1 Vero Beach, FL;85;63;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;E;12;57%;4%;7 Washington, DC;54;32;54;35;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;46%;0%;5 Wichita, KS;48;42;48;28;A bit of rain;NNW;12;90%;81%;1 Wilmington, DE;49;32;52;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;49%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather