US Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;42;26;47;36;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;50%;9%;2 Albuquerque, NM;51;30;50;35;An afternoon shower;SSW;9;55%;78%;3 Anchorage, AK;30;27;28;19;Low clouds breaking;ESE;5;86%;9%;1 Asheville, NC;58;34;59;37;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;8;46%;4%;4 Atlanta, GA;56;35;62;42;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;4%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;43;36;50;44;Breezy;SSW;16;68%;40%;2 Austin, TX;57;44;73;59;Warmer;SSW;8;62%;6%;5 Baltimore, MD;47;33;57;42;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;53%;28%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;57;40;69;53;Milder with some sun;SSW;6;60%;6%;5 Billings, MT;39;25;40;34;Morning snow showers;WSW;15;56%;95%;1 Birmingham, AL;56;38;61;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;48%;4%;4 Bismarck, ND;40;18;27;23;Colder;SSW;9;85%;93%;1 Boise, ID;39;28;46;37;Areas of low clouds;ENE;7;59%;58%;1 Boston, MA;38;31;49;42;Milder;SSW;13;46%;14%;2 Bridgeport, CT;41;31;48;40;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;11;56%;8%;3 Buffalo, NY;39;34;51;38;Breezy;SSW;17;46%;8%;2 Burlington, VT;34;28;44;37;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;55%;8%;2 Caribou, ME;19;13;33;31;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;12%;2 Casper, WY;32;19;31;26;A little a.m. snow;SW;18;67%;66%;3 Charleston, SC;56;44;66;52;Warmer;SW;7;76%;28%;2 Charleston, WV;46;29;64;45;Partly sunny;SSW;9;44%;27%;4 Charlotte, NC;54;36;59;45;Some sun;SW;8;55%;9%;3 Cheyenne, WY;46;26;38;30;Increasingly windy;W;23;37%;33%;3 Chicago, IL;46;38;52;33;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;15;56%;9%;3 Cleveland, OH;46;38;54;43;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;45%;6%;3 Columbia, SC;55;35;62;43;Clouds, then sun;WSW;4;62%;28%;3 Columbus, OH;44;34;56;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;50%;12%;4 Concord, NH;38;22;45;30;Partly sunny;S;8;50%;4%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;53;43;69;58;Warmer;SSW;12;43%;6%;4 Denver, CO;56;28;49;28;Decreasing clouds;S;9;33%;16%;3 Des Moines, IA;46;31;45;23;Periods of sun;NW;10;65%;2%;3 Detroit, MI;45;35;53;36;Periods of sun, mild;SW;13;50%;13%;3 Dodge City, KS;53;26;58;26;Partly sunny;NE;10;42%;2%;4 Duluth, MN;39;24;33;8;Cloudy, some snow;NW;9;73%;67%;1 El Paso, TX;61;42;56;48;Periods of rain;W;9;63%;99%;1 Fairbanks, AK;9;2;8;5;Very cold;NNE;4;61%;29%;0 Fargo, ND;34;11;18;7;Breezy and colder;SE;15;86%;66%;1 Grand Junction, CO;36;20;40;21;A stray flurry;SE;7;61%;42%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;37;31;48;30;Breezy;W;15;65%;24%;2 Hartford, CT;42;28;50;38;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;47%;9%;3 Helena, MT;41;26;41;36;Winds subsiding;WSW;16;54%;93%;1 Honolulu, HI;80;72;81;72;A couple of showers;NE;9;73%;90%;2 Houston, TX;57;46;74;62;Warmer with some sun;S;7;68%;11%;5 Indianapolis, IN;47;37;57;41;Sunny, breezy, mild;SW;14;49%;5%;4 Jackson, MS;56;39;65;53;Partly sunny;SSW;9;47%;5%;5 Jacksonville, FL;61;52;78;54;Pleasant and warmer;WSW;6;64%;7%;2 Juneau, AK;38;36;40;30;Cloudy, snow showers;SW;5;85%;98%;0 Kansas City, MO;57;35;58;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;48%;40%;4 Knoxville, TN;52;33;62;42;Plenty of sun;SW;9;51%;6%;4 Las Vegas, NV;61;39;66;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;21%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;46;38;60;47;Windy, not as cool;SW;18;44%;12%;4 Little Rock, AR;55;39;62;55;Periods of sun, nice;SW;11;53%;12%;4 Long Beach, CA;67;46;67;47;Sun and some clouds;WNW;7;45%;8%;4 Los Angeles, CA;70;45;68;46;Partly sunny;WNW;7;32%;3%;4 Louisville, KY;47;38;60;48;Sunny and breezy;SSW;15;46%;10%;4 Madison, WI;39;33;44;25;Increasing clouds;WNW;10;65%;5%;1 Memphis, TN;54;41;61;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;51%;6%;4 Miami, FL;77;73;82;70;A passing shower;S;9;73%;81%;5 Milwaukee, WI;41;35;48;30;Breezy;WNW;15;58%;15%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;23;35;18;Colder;NW;9;76%;2%;1 Mobile, AL;57;37;66;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;7;54%;5%;5 Montgomery, AL;57;39;62;46;Partly sunny;SW;7;43%;7%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;19;6;23;19;Very windy;SW;41;58%;5%;1 Nashville, TN;50;40;62;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;12;45%;27%;4 New Orleans, LA;55;44;67;55;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;5;60%;4%;5 New York, NY;44;37;50;44;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;49%;10%;2 Newark, NJ;42;32;52;43;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;48%;11%;2 Norfolk, VA;46;32;61;51;Partly sunny, warmer;S;11;59%;5%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;48;38;67;45;Partly sunny;SW;14;45%;8%;4 Olympia, WA;47;36;50;45;Cloudy;SW;10;84%;44%;1 Omaha, NE;45;25;45;22;Partly sunny;N;9;65%;2%;3 Orlando, FL;71;56;83;60;Warmer;WNW;7;62%;29%;3 Philadelphia, PA;44;33;55;44;Not as cool;S;11;52%;25%;2 Phoenix, AZ;72;45;73;52;Partly sunny;ESE;7;35%;24%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;43;30;57;44;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;44%;12%;3 Portland, ME;34;27;44;36;Periods of sun;SSW;8;56%;4%;2 Portland, OR;47;40;49;44;Low clouds;SW;6;78%;44%;1 Providence, RI;40;27;48;42;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;55%;21%;2 Raleigh, NC;53;36;61;47;Partly sunny;SSW;9;56%;28%;2 Reno, NV;49;26;52;30;Partly sunny;W;6;48%;0%;4 Richmond, VA;49;35;62;47;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;12;45%;3%;4 Roswell, NM;62;33;66;48;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;46%;12%;2 Sacramento, CA;62;34;65;37;Partly sunny;SSE;6;54%;1%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;40;31;46;32;A little a.m. snow;SE;7;55%;67%;2 San Antonio, TX;57;45;75;60;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;63%;11%;5 San Diego, CA;65;43;63;47;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;9;56%;66%;3 San Francisco, CA;63;42;59;43;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;62%;1%;4 Savannah, GA;55;44;73;50;Pleasant and warmer;WSW;7;66%;3%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;40;48;44;An afternoon shower;SW;10;83%;93%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;37;20;33;19;Partly sunny;SW;10;78%;2%;2 Spokane, WA;46;30;44;37;Low clouds;SW;11;71%;40%;1 Springfield, IL;50;38;56;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;54%;6%;4 St. Louis, MO;55;39;61;39;Sunny and warmer;WSW;11;49%;27%;4 Tampa, FL;74;59;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;66%;3%;5 Toledo, OH;46;35;54;37;Partly sunny, mild;SW;11;49%;11%;3 Tucson, AZ;73;48;68;49;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;8;44%;60%;1 Tulsa, OK;53;39;67;42;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;42%;9%;4 Vero Beach, FL;74;67;82;63;Warmer with a shower;S;10;71%;84%;2 Washington, DC;48;35;58;44;Not as cool;SSW;12;47%;4%;3 Wichita, KS;52;29;60;32;Not as cool;NE;7;49%;6%;4 Wilmington, DE;42;32;55;44;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;54%;25%;2