US Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;38;9;14;-9;Windy and frigid;NW;19;37%;6%;2 Albuquerque, NM;49;26;52;29;Partly sunny;SSE;7;37%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;29;24;27;19;A little snow;E;3;97%;92%;0 Asheville, NC;46;31;37;19;Partly sunny, windy;NW;19;48%;3%;4 Atlanta, GA;49;37;48;27;Breezy;NNW;15;56%;8%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;39;31;37;14;Very windy, sunshine;WNW;25;41%;0%;3 Austin, TX;39;31;55;33;Sunny and warmer;NNE;8;57%;1%;4 Baltimore, MD;42;30;35;14;Windy and colder;NW;19;32%;3%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;49;39;58;33;Warmer;NNE;10;60%;4%;4 Billings, MT;37;30;47;34;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;46%;3%;2 Birmingham, AL;46;33;46;26;Breezy;NNE;15;57%;0%;4 Bismarck, ND;1;-7;25;21;Not as cold;SW;11;64%;2%;1 Boise, ID;42;22;42;25;Cloudy;ESE;7;62%;31%;1 Boston, MA;37;18;25;-10;Windy and colder;WNW;26;32%;11%;3 Bridgeport, CT;38;22;27;1;Windy and colder;WNW;19;34%;1%;3 Buffalo, NY;37;6;9;6;A little snow;NW;19;57%;69%;1 Burlington, VT;32;-5;2;-18;Winds subsiding;WNW;19;51%;41%;1 Caribou, ME;22;-4;4;-25;Windy and frigid;W;20;43%;13%;1 Casper, WY;31;23;38;26;Breezy;SW;24;49%;1%;3 Charleston, SC;56;46;52;31;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;80%;91%;1 Charleston, WV;36;21;28;14;Quite cold;NNW;9;51%;0%;3 Charlotte, NC;46;41;49;24;Breezy;NNE;15;50%;16%;4 Cheyenne, WY;40;25;49;33;Partly sunny, milder;W;14;37%;0%;3 Chicago, IL;33;1;13;10;Much colder;S;9;55%;1%;3 Cleveland, OH;42;14;16;14;A snow shower;WNW;20;66%;55%;1 Columbia, SC;49;45;53;26;Morning rain, breezy;NE;15;61%;70%;2 Columbus, OH;37;11;19;12;Sunny, but frigid;WNW;13;52%;1%;3 Concord, NH;33;10;16;-15;Windy and colder;WNW;20;35%;4%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;34;27;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;58%;1%;4 Denver, CO;50;25;53;32;Partly sunny;SSW;7;44%;0%;3 Des Moines, IA;28;-6;18;16;Sunshine and colder;S;7;54%;0%;3 Detroit, MI;35;5;14;7;Bitterly cold;W;12;63%;3%;1 Dodge City, KS;43;16;52;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;15;55%;1%;3 Duluth, MN;3;-23;3;0;Bitterly cold;SSW;7;66%;4%;2 El Paso, TX;61;34;63;36;Partly sunny;ESE;8;30%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;11;-3;8;-7;Cloudy;NNW;5;94%;73%;0 Fargo, ND;-6;-19;4;1;Cold;S;15;71%;1%;1 Grand Junction, CO;39;15;40;22;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;66%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;33;3;14;7;A bit of snow;S;9;71%;65%;1 Hartford, CT;39;19;26;-5;Windy and colder;NW;19;27%;1%;3 Helena, MT;35;16;40;32;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;68%;4%;2 Honolulu, HI;83;68;83;73;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;10;72%;89%;1 Houston, TX;41;37;57;37;Warmer with sunshine;NNE;8;73%;1%;4 Indianapolis, IN;40;11;21;16;Partly sunny;S;10;52%;0%;3 Jackson, MS;42;34;51;27;Warmer;NNE;10;61%;3%;4 Jacksonville, FL;82;61;67;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;15;83%;96%;1 Juneau, AK;34;31;38;28;A little a.m. snow;ENE;4;80%;70%;0 Kansas City, MO;50;9;33;29;Sunny and colder;SSW;8;34%;3%;3 Knoxville, TN;44;30;40;21;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;8;54%;1%;3 Las Vegas, NV;59;41;60;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;6;33%;0%;2 Lexington, KY;36;19;28;18;Sunny;NE;9;51%;0%;3 Little Rock, AR;38;27;42;23;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;58%;1%;4 Long Beach, CA;66;46;71;46;Clouds breaking;NW;6;45%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;70;49;71;47;Clouds breaking;NE;6;33%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;37;19;29;18;Sunshine;ENE;9;46%;0%;3 Madison, WI;28;-9;6;3;Partly sunny, frigid;S;6;62%;1%;3 Memphis, TN;35;25;37;26;Sunny, but cold;E;11;57%;4%;4 Miami, FL;81;70;83;69;Partly sunny;N;9;69%;83%;5 Milwaukee, WI;32;-4;10;4;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;54%;5%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;15;-13;4;1;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;7;61%;1%;2 Mobile, AL;57;46;58;34;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;15;53%;25%;2 Montgomery, AL;54;41;51;31;Breezy;NNE;15;50%;25%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;4;-27;-22;-45;Windy;WNW;34;69%;4%;1 Nashville, TN;35;25;35;20;Sunshine, but cold;NE;9;49%;2%;3 New Orleans, LA;65;46;59;41;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;12;56%;4%;4 New York, NY;41;28;31;10;Sunny, windy, colder;WNW;20;28%;0%;3 Newark, NJ;39;23;29;7;Windy and colder;WNW;20;28%;1%;3 Norfolk, VA;42;37;44;20;Breezy;NW;14;49%;10%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;44;19;48;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;55%;2%;4 Olympia, WA;50;31;48;43;A little a.m. rain;S;12;77%;98%;1 Omaha, NE;27;-2;29;25;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;46%;0%;3 Orlando, FL;84;67;74;55;A shower and t-storm;N;15;81%;97%;1 Philadelphia, PA;39;28;30;11;Windy and colder;WNW;18;31%;1%;3 Phoenix, AZ;67;44;72;46;Partly sunny;NE;7;25%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;37;14;18;8;Snow showers;WNW;15;52%;65%;2 Portland, ME;33;12;19;-16;Lots of sun, windy;WNW;19;45%;22%;2 Portland, OR;48;38;51;44;A little a.m. rain;S;12;69%;97%;1 Providence, RI;38;20;26;-7;Windy and colder;WNW;20;32%;0%;3 Raleigh, NC;42;40;45;21;Breezy and chilly;NNW;15;50%;40%;3 Reno, NV;47;29;49;28;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;53%;15%;2 Richmond, VA;42;36;39;15;Breezy;NW;14;39%;3%;3 Roswell, NM;56;25;57;28;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;39%;0%;4 Sacramento, CA;58;45;56;43;Morning showers;N;7;73%;100%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;35;19;38;27;Mostly cloudy;E;6;72%;0%;3 San Antonio, TX;45;34;60;34;Sunny and warmer;NE;9;53%;2%;4 San Diego, CA;64;49;66;45;Some sun;N;8;47%;0%;4 San Francisco, CA;58;49;57;47;Showers around;NE;9;81%;78%;1 Savannah, GA;69;48;53;34;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;85%;91%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;39;50;44;A couple of showers;SSW;13;64%;98%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;14;-9;16;12;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;73%;0%;1 Spokane, WA;40;21;43;36;A snow shower;SSW;6;69%;86%;1 Springfield, IL;47;4;21;16;Sunshine, very cold;SSE;8;46%;0%;3 St. Louis, MO;48;10;26;21;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;7;44%;0%;3 Tampa, FL;80;66;73;50;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;85%;95%;1 Toledo, OH;35;7;16;9;Frigid;W;9;59%;0%;1 Tucson, AZ;66;45;71;46;Partial sunshine;E;10;22%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;46;19;45;31;Plenty of sun;S;6;45%;3%;3 Vero Beach, FL;85;65;80;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;13;78%;84%;2 Washington, DC;39;31;35;16;Windy and colder;NW;20;31%;2%;3 Wichita, KS;51;11;42;32;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;48%;2%;3 Wilmington, DE;40;29;33;14;Windy and colder;WNW;21;31%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather