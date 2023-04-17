WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 839 PM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 845 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 160.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather