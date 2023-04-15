WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southern San Augustine County in eastern Texas...

Sabine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Toledo Bend Dam, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Milam, Hemphill, Pineland, Browndell, Rosevine, Florien, Fisher,

Kisatchie, Fairmount, Mount Carmel, Bronson, McElroy, Negreet,

Yellowpine, Columbus and Gorum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTY...

At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Newton, Stringtown and Jamestown.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...

SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN AND WEST CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

830 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Texas.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Beaumont.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY...

At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christine,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR LOCATIONS BETWEEN CHRISTINE AND

CAMPBELLTON.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near...

Campbellton around 845 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include McCoy.

