WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1228 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Anderson and Cherokee

Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1230 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Neches.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock

and equipment to higher ground away from the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue rising to 13.4 feet Monday

evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

