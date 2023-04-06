WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 818 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 830 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05\/28\/1965. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather