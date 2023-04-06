WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

253 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the

following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union.

In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De

Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita,

Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,

Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk,

Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher

amounts possible.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

