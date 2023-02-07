WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1056 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk

and Trinity Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect

flooded boat ramps and trails.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.9 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:15 AM CST Tuesday was 13.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet by Sunday

morning.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.1 feet on 03/12/2018.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.9 feet.

ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday was 16.7 feet.

early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet

Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

15.9 feet on 10/31/2013.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several

days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded.

Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing

both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can

become swift and turbulent.

- At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 163.8 feet.

ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday was 163.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 164.4

feet early Thursday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

