WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1025 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Panola, Gregg, Harrison and Rusk Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Sabine River Near Beckville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.3 feet Thursday morning.