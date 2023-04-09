WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Fisher County in west central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 506 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudd, or 12

miles south of Clairemont, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Hobbs around 545 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENT COUNTY...

At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast

of Clairemont, or 17 miles south of Jayton, moving southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Kent County.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Scurry

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Clairemont, or 17 miles south of Jayton, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Scurry

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3296 10077 3296 10066 3265 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 2208Z 315DEG 22KT 3301 10063

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

