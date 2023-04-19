TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 230 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND WARM TEMPERATURES FOR PARTS OF WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Noon to 9 PM today. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * TEMPERATURES... Upper 80s to low 90s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather