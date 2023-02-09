TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

407 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Caddo, Jackson, Tillman, Carter, Atoka,

Marshall and Bryan Counties. In Texas, Hardeman, Wilbarger and

Wichita Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of less than one quarter mile in freezing

fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern

and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential ice on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should be prepared to encounter

slick spots on elevated roadways such as bridges and

overpasses.

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas

this morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less

with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less

at times.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly

in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave

extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

