TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 722 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in localized areas of dense fog, primarily along streams and rivers. * WHERE...Portions of central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.