TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 354 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch across parts of southern Oklahoma with up to one tenth of an inch in central Oklahoma. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations over one-quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST * WHAT...Mixed precipitation with mainly freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations from freezing rain may approach one-quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.