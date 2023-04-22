WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 322 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening to 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects which could be blown about by the wind. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather