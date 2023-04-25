WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 853 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Swisher. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Residual runoff will be possible through midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to earlier thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience minor flooding include... Tulia and Happy. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN FISHER HASKELL JONES NOLAN RUNNELS SHACKELFORD TAYLOR THROCKMORTON _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather