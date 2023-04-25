WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 800 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES... At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm with a history of producing very large hail was located 6 miles southeast of Claytonville, or 13 miles northeast of Plainview, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Claytonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a dangerous storm! Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather