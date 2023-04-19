WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

216 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH

PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Timing...Through 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Wind....Southwesterly 20 to 25 mph.

* Humidity...As low as 4 percent.

* Fuels...Critically Dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

TONIGHT FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20

MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County

Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING...Now to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ tonight.

* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

