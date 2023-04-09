WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

833 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS AND SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES...

At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of

White River Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...63 MPH wind gust measured at White River Lake West Texas

Mesonet at 8:24 PM.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Spur, White River Lake and Kalgary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

