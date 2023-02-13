WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

131 PM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far

southern Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and

cause power outages. Blowing dust may result in significant

visibility reductions. Travel could be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles on north-south roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around

or damaged by the wind.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Garza, Kent, Lynn, Stonewall, Terry, and Yoakum Counties.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing

dust may cause reductions in visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles on north-south roads. Use extra caution. Secure

outdoor objects.

